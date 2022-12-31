OMG, Heart Evangelista *Finally* Shuts Down Breakup Rumors With Chiz Escudero

Power couple Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero have been the definition of *relationship goals*, being the subject of admiration of many for their support and unwavering love for each other. That’s why we couldn’t really blame the fans who were so ~affected~ when rumors about their possible split started circulating online.

It all started when Heart revealed in one vlog that she’s going through personal struggles, followed by allegedly snubbing her husband’s birthday recently after many years of penning the most romantic posts for him.

However, after months of whispers, it looks like the rumor mill can stop churning once and for all! In an Instagram post today, the style maven had the most epic way to shut down all breakup speculations. “Happy 2023,” she wrote, coupled with photos of herself with Chiz and his children. What a lovely fam!

In the comments section, netizens and celebs, including Dr. Aivee Teo and Jessy Mendiola, couldn’t resist expressing their adoration toward Heart’s sweet gesture.

Happy new year, indeed. We’re happy for you, Heart and Chiz!

