OMG, Heart Evangelista Was Together With Song Hye Kyo At An Event!

WOW.
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 4 hours ago
Heart Evangelista with Song Hye Kyo at jewelry brand event
PHOTO: Instagram/iamhearte
Featured

If you're Heart Evangelista, rubbing elbows with the world's biggest stars isn't anything new.

Heart recently attended the gala event of a Parisian jewelry brand, and actually hung out with South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo. OMG!

"With the lovely @kyo1122," Heart wrote in an IG post, featuring her photo with Hye Kyo. They looked gorgeous, of course.

Heart Evangelista with Song Hye Kyo at a jewelry brand event
Instagram/iamhearte
Heart also shared a bunch of IG Stories where we can see her just a few seats away from Hye Kyo at a table.

Song Hye Kyo at same jewelry event with Heart Evangelista
Instagram/iamhearte
Song Hye Kyo at same jewelry event with Heart Evangelista
Instagram/iamhearte
It's not clear whether Heart and Hye Kyo have met each other in past events, but we're inggit, nevertheless!

Hye Kyo also posted photos of herself at the event, where she looked so radiant.

Song Hye Kyo at jewelry event
Instagram/kyo1122
Song Hye Kyo at jewelry event
Instagram/kyo1122
Following her 2018 K-drama Encounter with Park Bo GumHye Kyo starred in the 2021 TV series Now, We Are Breaking Up, with Jang Ki Yong, Oh Se Hun, Kim Joo Hun, and Choi Hee Seo.

