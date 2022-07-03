OMG, Heart Evangelista Was Together With Song Hye Kyo At An Event!

If you're Heart Evangelista, rubbing elbows with the world's biggest stars isn't anything new.

Heart recently attended the gala event of a Parisian jewelry brand, and actually hung out with South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo. OMG!

"With the lovely @kyo1122," Heart wrote in an IG post, featuring her photo with Hye Kyo. They looked gorgeous, of course.

Continue reading below ↓

Heart also shared a bunch of IG Stories where we can see her just a few seats away from Hye Kyo at a table.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It's not clear whether Heart and Hye Kyo have met each other in past events, but we're inggit, nevertheless!

Hye Kyo also posted photos of herself at the event, where she looked so radiant.

Continue reading below ↓

Following her 2018 K-drama Encounter with Park Bo Gum, Hye Kyo starred in the 2021 TV series Now, We Are Breaking Up, with Jang Ki Yong, Oh Se Hun, Kim Joo Hun, and Choi Hee Seo.

MORE ON HEART EVANGELISTA AND SONG HYE KYO:

Heart Evangelista's New Ring Tattoo Is So, So Pretty And Subtle

Song Hye Kyo's PH Fan Club Celebrated Her Much-Awaited K-Drama Comeback And It's So *Extra*

Whoa, Jun Ji Hyun And Song Hye Kyo Are This Year's Highest-Paid Korean Actresses