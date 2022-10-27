Heaven Peralejo Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her New Home

Just like other celebs, Heaven Peralejo is proud to share her latest milestone in life: having her own home!

The actress recently took to social media to share photos of her new abode.

"Moving into my new place!" Heaven wrote in an IG post on October 26, Wednesday. "Looks like all my hard work is paying off."

"Most excited about furniture shopping aaahhh," she added. "Please drop all your recos on where and what to shop for new furniture/decor/home supplies!"

Based on Heaven's pics, it looks like her new home is a massive condo unit with a spacious kitchen and lots of wooden elements.

Celebs such as Chynna Ortaleza, Iza Calzado, Nikki Valdez, and Zsa Zsa Padilla took to the comments section to congratulate Heaven.

The A Family Affair actress graduated in December 2021 from the Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities with a degree in business management.

Congrats, Heaven!

