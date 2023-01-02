Heaven Peralejo On Being Called A ‘Sexy Actress’: ‘I love my body’

With her impressive performance in the MMFF 2022 film Nananahimik Ang Gabi, everyone’s asking the same question: Is Heaven Peralejo ready to be a ~sexy actress~? While the Gen Z star doesn’t mind being called such, she admits that she’s not ready for projects that revolve *entirely* around her body.
“I’m confident of my own body, even if it doesn’t fit other people’s idea of what a really beautiful body is. But I love my body,” she says. “If a project needs me to do sexy scenes for it to work, then why not? But I don’t want to do a film that revolves entirely around that.”
In fact, the actress reveals that she *almost* turned down her role in Nananahimik Ang Gabi. “I initially thought of turning it down. It took a while before they convinced me. But we were able to arrive at a middle ground on what I can and can’t show. I was such a baby and thought that I wouldn’t be able to do what was required… But I kept an open mind, and realized that it’s not really about the scene, but the message we want to show,” she says.
“And they were all very respectful…They made sure to illustrate every shot they planned to do, so I could see beforehand the shots they intended to do.”
IMAGE Instagram/heavenperalejo
With her talent, impressive acting chops, and hardworking personality, we’re sure that the Gen Z star is just getting started. We can’t wait for what you have in store for us, Heaven!
*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.
