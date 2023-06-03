Herlene Budol Renews Her Pageantry Journey At Miss Grand Philippines: 'Mas enggrandeng laban'

Although Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol previously noted that she wouldn't join Binibining Pilipinas anymore, she's renewed her pageantry journey by joining Miss Grand Philippines 2023.

On June 2, Friday, Herlene formally announced that she was joining the beauty pageant.

"Sasabak ulit tayo sa mas engGRANDeng laban. Mas-bonggang patimpalak ng kagandahan!" she wrote in a Facebook post.

The same day marked the last day of screening for the competition, and Herlene also shared photos of her during the swimsuit segment. She later on revealed that she had made it to the first batch screening.

"Sana huwag nyo akong iwanan, mga KaHiponatics ko, tulad ng pag-sabak ko sa BBP last year," Herlene added, addressing her fans. "Pipilitin [kong] mauwi ang kauna-unahang 'Golden Crown' para sa ating bansa."

Herlene finished first runner-up at Bb. Pilipinas 2022 and in November 2022 joined Miss Planet International 2022. After what was described as "pageant debacles", she later withdrew from the pageant.

Prior to her withdrawal, her national costume did not make as one set to Uganda, where the pageant was going to take place. The competition's accommodation sponsors also backed out of the pageant, causing candidates to book their own hotels.

