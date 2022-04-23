Herlene Budol Left 'Speechless' As She Becomes An Official Bb. Pilipinas Candidate

Binibining Pilipinas announced its official list of candidates on April 22 and Herlene Budol, AKA "Hipon Girl" successfully made it to the top 40!

Sharing her excitement on Bb. Pilipinas' candidate reveal, Herlene wrote in an Instagram post, "Ohmygad noong tinawag ang #67 na-speechless po ako at wala pa rin akong tigil sa kakaiyak dito sa backstage. Thank you, Lord for hearing and answering my prayers!"

In another post where Herlene shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow gown, the comedian and actress revealed that her chosen advocacy is for autism awareness and detection. Writing about why she chose this advocacy, Herlene opened up in a separate post where she detailed how important speech and occupational therapy is for kids, writing, "Na-come up ko ang aking advocacy dahil mula't sumali ako sa Wowowin as candidate at pinalad ako ginawang TV host ni Kuya Wil (Willie Revillame), na-realize ko na ito ay nakatulong at naging speech therapy ko at malaking improvement ko sa pagho-hosting."

She wrote in a separate post featuring a glamor shot that following Bb. Pilipinas’ announcement that her manager, Wilbert Tolentino arranged for a photoshoot and Herlene commented, "Puyat, pero worth it naman at siyempre sa ikagaganda ng imahe ni Hipon." She further added, "Gusto lang [ni Wilbert] [na] i-groom [ako] 'pag humarap sa corporate world ay may poise at class si Hipon. Gusto niya maging flexible ako!"

In an interview with Pep.ph, Herlene revealed that she's gunning for the Miss Grand International crown. She said, "Ang gusto ko po, MGI pa rin po kasi para doon po talaga yung parang goal ko din."

Early this month, Herlene revealed her plans to join the Bb. Pilipinas pageant. Herlene, who admitted that English is her weakness, said that she will not learn the English language for the competition. She said, "It does't mean na hanggang diyan na lang si Hipon Girl niyo. Hindi ko pipilitin ang mag-Ingles. Wikang Filipino po ang gagamitin ko."

