Herlene Budol Opens Up About Being A Waiter At 17: ‘Natutulog ako sa school’

Fact: not every celebrity is born into the spotlight. That means that just like the rest of us, some of these successful stars were once regular people who had to work regular jobs, too! Herlene Budol is a testament to this—opening up about her experience working as a waitress when she was 17.

She was still studying back then, so she would juggle time between studies and work to the expense of getting enough sleep. “Papasok ako alas singko ng hapon tapos uuwi ako ng alas singko ng umaga. Ang pasok ko sa school, alas siyete. Hindi na ako uuwi. Dadaan na ako sa school tapos aantayin ko na magliwanag,” she narrates.

Sometimes, she would even come to school drunk since taking shots at the bar she was working at guaranteed her tips from customers. “Lasing pa ako nun. Kapag shuma-shot ka kasi, may tip eh.”

Herlene went through a lot growing up, so she couldn’t help but feel emotional about the success she’s currently reaping. In fact, when she and her family settled into their new house, she was in awe that they *finally* have a ceiling! "Sa buong buhay namin, ngayon lang kami nagkaroon ng kisame. Ayun ‘yung problema ko dati eh. Mayroon ‘yan mga kalde-kaldero tapos mga arinola nakasabit na sa bubong namin ‘yan," she shared.

For the beauty queen, no dream is too big, and she encourages others to be ~*courageous enough*~ to pursue their goals. She advises, “Sa may mga talent, dapat kapalan niyo ang mukha niyo kasi mayroon akong mga kakilala, napakalulupit kumanta, napakalulupit sumayaw pero nahihiya sila."

“Ako nga hindi ako marunong kumanta, hindi ako marunong sumayaw. Kapal lang ng mukha ang puhunan. Kailangan i-push niyo ‘yung mga talent niyo.”

She certainly came a long way. We’re so happy for you, Herlene!

