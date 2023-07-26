Hidilyn Diaz Gained *Another Win* Two Years After Winning Her First Olympic Gold

This woman is definitely winning at life! National athlete Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo OLY achieves another *milestone* as she graduates from college —two years after she won her first Olympic gold.

Hidilyn manifested determination in her career as a weightlifter. It was in 2007 when she first competed in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games finishing with a bronze medal. She also joined the 2011 and 2023 SEA Games and got second place. Fast forward, she competed in the 2012 Olympic Games which she ended with a DNF —which means "did not finish." But this did not mean that her career has ended. It made her to strive more for success.

It was in 2016 when Hidilyn made her mark in Philippine history as she nabbed the first Olympic silver medal for the Philippines. It was already a proud moment for her and for the nation. But this was not the endgoal for Hidilyn.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The endgoal was to get that gold medal. In 2019, she successfully had her first SEA Games Gold Medal! She continued to persevere and trained harder than ever amid the pandemic and budget concerns for national athletes in the country. In July 27, 2021, Hidilyn bagged the gold medal for the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!

Since she has already achieved a huge milestone for her weightlifting career, what's next for Hidilyn?

Well, herstory says that learning never stops for everyone. July 2023, two years after the Tokyo Olympics, Hidilyn happily shared to the public that she's now a college graduate! She posted on her social media accounts saying, "I never imagined reaching this point. But here I stand."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Hidilyn admits that it took 16 years to get her college diploma as she was trying to balance her weightlifting career and her academics. She calls her graduation 'not an ordinary day.'

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hidilyn encouraged everyone, including student-athletes, to not be disheartened and just move forward as everything is possible with determination. In her caption she said, "Posible pala. Kung nakaya ko, kaya ng mga student-athletes, at mga bata at sa lahat na gusto makapagtapos, age doesn't matter, mahirap pero super worth it."

The 32-year-old Olympian extended her utmost gratitude to everyone who have helped and inspired her to achieve her dream of graduating from college. Hidilyn said, "This milestone is for all of us."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



At present, Hidilyn is actively training for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in France.

Congratulations, Hidilyn!