Wow, Hidilyn Diaz Had A *Star-Studded* Wedding Entourage

Dr. Vicki Belo and former VP Leni Robredo were two of her principal sponsors!
by Yssa Cardona for Preview.ph | 4 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz And Julius Naranjo Had A Star-Studded Wedding Entourage
PHOTO: Instagram/niceprintphoto
Exactly a year after Hidilyn Diaz bagged the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she *celebrated* another milestone. On July 26, the Olympic champion married her strength coach and longtime beau, Julius Naranjo, at the St. Ignatius Church in Baguio City.

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto

Aside from Hidilyn’s breathtaking gown by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran and her one-of-a-kind bouquet reminiscent of the weights she’s known to lift, her wedding is exquisite in more ways than one. A few weeks before the much-anticipated nuptials, Hidilyn’s manager Noel Ferrer shared the couple’s wedding entourage—and it's noticeably *star-studded*.

 PHOTO BY Facebook/Noel Ferrer

Joining the list are former vice president Leni Robredo, former senator Manny Pacquiao, celebrity dermatologist Dr. Vicki Belo, journalist Atom Araullo, and veteran actresses Judy Anne Santos-Agoncillo, Angel Locsin-Arce, and Iza Calzado-Wintle.

“We want the people present in our wedding to be those who will serve as our inspirations as we go through our marriage,” the bride explained on a digital talk show hosted by her manager. “These are our life pegs, people we hope to be able to consult if ever Julius and I encounter problems as a married couple.”

 PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto

On Instagram, the newlyweds received a congratulatory message from one of their principal sponsors, Dr. Vicki Belo. “Congratulations! @hidilyndiaz @imjulius,” the celebrity cosmetologist wrote.

PHOTO BY Instagram/victoria_belo

Even though Angat Buhay NGO Chairperson Leni Robredo wasn’t able to attend the Olympic champ’s wedding, she also left an ~*inspiring*~ message for the couple.

“Hi Julius and Hidilyn, I am so honored to be your ninang sa wedding ninyo,” she says in a video posted on Hidilyn’s Instagram account. “Wala akong ibang hahangarin sa inyong dalawa bilang one of your godmothers, but a long and happy and peaceful married life.” 

Sending you our best wishes, Hidilyn and Julius!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

