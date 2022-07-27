Wow, Hidilyn Diaz Had A *Star-Studded* Wedding Entourage

Exactly a year after Hidilyn Diaz bagged the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she *celebrated* another milestone. On July 26, the Olympic champion married her strength coach and longtime beau, Julius Naranjo, at the St. Ignatius Church in Baguio City.

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto

Aside from Hidilyn’s breathtaking gown by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran and her one-of-a-kind bouquet reminiscent of the weights she’s known to lift, her wedding is exquisite in more ways than one. A few weeks before the much-anticipated nuptials, Hidilyn’s manager Noel Ferrer shared the couple’s wedding entourage—and it's noticeably *star-studded*.

