Hidilyn Diaz Hints At Her '#LastLift' As She Manifests Taking Home Gold At The 2024 Paris Olympics

Hidilyn Diaz just penned an open letter to weightlifting where she manifested her plans of taking home another gold medal at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and hinted at a possible retirement from the sport.

In an Instagram post on August 7, Hidilyn posted a photo of her hands as she began her letter by writing, "Dear Weightlifting, today marks six years since I won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics."

The athlete recounted how "magical" the day was as God surprised her with a silver medal when she was just aiming for a bronze. She added, "It was one of the proudest moments of my life."

With two years left before she steps onto the platform at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hidilyn wrote, "These hands are a reminder that despite all I have accomplished, weightlifting has pushed me to continue to work my hardest para sa bayan natin."

The Olympic gold medalist, who tied the knot with her trainer and coach, Julius Naranjo in July 2022, said in her post that she'll be setting aside her honeymoon to prepare for Paris with only 730 days left. She added, "Kahit mahirap, even though I do not need to prove anything, gusto ko pa rin gawin ang lahat ng makakaya ko para sa weightlifting at sa Pilipinas."

"I am manifesting this dahil ito ang gusto ko at weightlifting ang nagpapasaya sa akin," her letter continued. "Samahan ninyo ako sa aking desisyon to go for my #LastLift. #TeamHD will be with me throughout the whole process pero kailangan ko ang suporta at dasal ninyong lahat."

Ending her letter, Hidilyn wrote, "I am determined to do more for our country. I am claiming this, for the love of God and our Country."

Previously, Hidilyn and Julius said in an interview that they have plans of starting their family after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also opened up about her relationship with Julius, saying that she's willing to put her career on hold to focus on their marriage.

