LOL! Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions To Jessy Mendiola’s *Stunning* Post-Labor Look

Congratulations are in order for Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano, who welcomed their first child Isabella Rosie weeks ago. On Facebook, the actress shared a photo of herself post-labor, and netizens are in awe of how *glowing* she looked!

“She was so tiny,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself with their baby, which they nicknamed Peanut, and Luis. “Siyempre full pak lashes ko (thank you, New Lounge) at nagkulot pa ako ng buhok bago manganak,” she shares to her followers, making a case for looking glammed up even during labor! Jessy joins vlogger Kryz Uy in the list of celeb moms who made it a point to look their best while delivering their child.

Naturally, fans couldn’t help but express their *envy* towards Jessy’s plakado look, albeit injecting humor in their comments. “Parang gusto ko tuloy magbuntis,” one woman wrote, among several hilarious antics.

Despite her stunning postpartum beauty look, Jessy didn’t shy away from the realities of motherhood during the past months, speaking up about the challenges she faced during pregnancy. “I don’t feel like myself anymore. As in dati, may abs ako tapos naka-swimsuit pa ako lagi. May mga bikini pictures pa ako. I really get insecure,” she admitted in a vlog.

However, she cleared that all the hardships are worth it once she thinks of her baby. “As months go by, kapag nakikita mong lumalaki yung tiyan mo, doon mo maiisip na it’s all worth it, kasi you’re carrying a human inside of you.”

We’re happy for you, Jessy!

