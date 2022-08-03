OMG! Hyun Bin Is *Soon* Coming Back To The Big Screen With 'Confidential Assignment 2: International'

The hustle doesn’t seem to stop for Hallyu star Hyun Bin! Just months after his wedding with his ~leading lady IRL~ Son Ye Jin, the Crash Landing on You star is back on the big screen with a new movie!
The 39-year-old actor will star in Confidential Assignment 2: International, the sequel to his 2017 movie Confidential Assignment. The original film follows North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) who teams up with South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (Yoo Hae Jin) in pursuit of a dangerous criminal.
For its much-awaited sequel, Hyun Bin’s character is heading back to South Korea to take down an underground criminal organization. Prepare for an ~*action-packed*~ experience!
Confidential Assignment 2: International will premiere this September. But for now, you can watch its full trailer below:
