Liza Dino Is Super Proud Of Ice Seguerra's Directorial Debut On 'Drag Race PH Untucked'

Drag Race Philippines officially premiered on August 17, Wednesday, and Liza Diño couldn't be prouder of her husband, Ice Seguerra, who played a very important role in the reality competition TV series.

The former beauty queen and chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) recently took to social media to reveal that Ice is the director of the show's Untucked series and "Werkroom" scenes.

"I feel nothing but pride as you embrace this new path as a director," Liza shared in an IG post. "Grabe ka din magpasabog. Directorial debut mo pa lang e global na, tapos reality series pa. To top it all off, paborito pa nating show. Waaaah!"

Liza also revealed how ecstatic they were when they found out.

"I remember when you told us about this amazing news; sigaw tayo ng sigaw sa loob ng van with Amara pero 'di natin ma-share sa iba so ang hirap," Liza added (Amara is Liza's biological daughter from a previous relationship, ICYDK). "I love you, and I'm so proud of you my love. Slaaaay!"

Congrats, Ice!

