Ina Raymundo Reveals That She Felt *Exploited* While Filming Sexy Movies Before

With a career spanning two decades, Ina Raymundo is undeniably one of the most famous actresses in the country. While she's known for her seductive roles, however, the 47-year-old reveals that she once felt *exploited* while filming a sexy movie.

Without naming names, the actress narrated the incident on the latest episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. "May movie akong ginawa na ang usapan, ano lang, breast exposure. Tapos ang ending sa movie, they wanted more," she shares.

"Kung maibabalik ko lang, ayokong gawin yun kasi sa totoo lang...ayokong pag-usapan ito, but na-force ako. Na-exploit talaga ako."

Instagram/inaraymundo95

Ina didn't mention the title of the movie, but she admits that she considers it a *dark moment* in her life. “Parang dark moment yung time na yun. Buti na lang, kumita yung pelikula, which was in a way parang na-vindicate ako," she says.

“I don’t even want to mention kung sinong nang-api sa akin noon but, parang they treated me like a child na sinisigaw-sigawan dahil ayokong gawin yung eksena. Meron pang pananakot na isu-sue ako. Pero kung tutuusin, that was just a bluff because wala naman kaming written na usapan na mag-o-all out ako. Ibinaon ko na yun, pero since you asked me, that was a dark moment."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Instagram/inaraymundo95

Now with a loving partner and five *amazing* children, Ina says that she has "healed" from the experience. "Thank God, I’m healed. But at that time, I was not okay," she added.

You can watch Ina's full interview here:

Fast Talk with Boy Abunda (Full Episode 48)