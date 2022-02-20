Ina Raymundo Posts A Throwback Pic Of Her Son, Jakob Poturnak

Ina Raymundo recently got sentimental as she looked at one of her kids' baby pics.

The actress took to IG to share then and now photos of her unico hijo, 18-year-old Jakob Poturnak.

'The upside to having a tall son: He looks like my 'Kuya,'" Ina wrote in her post, which showed their significant height difference. "But on a serious note, where did my little munchkin go? #myonlysonshine #JakPot"

In 2021, Jakob stood at 6'0, but he's probably gotten even taller.

Continue reading below ↓

Jakob is Ina's son with her Canadian-Ukrainian husband, Brian Poturnak, whom she married in 2003. The couple has four other kids: Erika, Mikaela, Anika, and Minka.

In 2021, Jakob got accepted as a D1 college baseball player for Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the US. ICYDK, D1 stands for Division I and it's considered the highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the U.S.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jakob isn't the only Poturnak child to study in the US. Erika is also enrolled at the prestigious Berklee College Of Music. It looks like musicality runs in the family, as Jakob, Anika, and Minka are also talented at playing the piano.

We can't wait to see more updates about Jakob!