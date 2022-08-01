Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

The Internet Had The *Funniest* Reactions To Catriona Gray’s Earrings At The Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Coronation Night

‘Best in National Earrings!’
by Yssa Cardona | A day ago
The Funniest Reactions To Catriona Gray's Earrings At The Bb. Pilipinas 2022 Coronation Night
PHOTO: Instagram/catriona_gray
Featured

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Coronation Night was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 31, 2022. Pageant fans were excited to see the candidates’ looks at the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, but if there was a ‘fit that definitely ~*caught*~ the audience’s attention, it was Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s dashing black ensemble, which she teamed with a *huge* (and we mean huge) pair of earrings.

Catriona Gray at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Coronation NightInstagram/catriona_gray
ICYDK, the earrings were a collaboration between the beauty queen and handcrafted jewelry brand MJorian, which was *inspired* by the Pintados tattoos in the Boxer Codex.

“To embody the warrior spirit embodied by all of our 2022 Binibinis!” Catriona wrote on Instagram.

Catriona Gray's earrings at the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 coronation nightInstagram/catriona_gray

The earrings, which cascaded past Catriona’s collarbones, looked undeniably heavy—and it brought out the *funniest* reactions from the internet!

Comment from TwitterTwitter
Comment from TwitterTwitter
Comment from TwitterTwitter

One netizen commented that it deserves its own award—Best in National Earrings!

Comment from TwitterTwitter
Even Vice Ganda, a known pageant fan, couldn’t help but react to the beauty queen’s massive display of jewelry. “Ang plain e!” The It’s Showtime host joked.

Vice Ganda tweetTwitter/vicegandako

All jokes aside, you looked truly stunning, Catriona!

