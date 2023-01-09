LOL! You Have To See The Funniest Reactions To Heart Evangelista's *Sosyal* Designer Lunch Box

It’s no secret that Heart Evangelista has a designer bag collection any fashion girl could only dream of, from the rarest Hermès arm candies to the most expensive shopping totes. The newest addition to her luxury collection, however, is different from her usual favorites, and it features a peculiar structure that’s reminiscent of our childhood. Enter: Saint Laurent’s Take-Away Box, a monogrammed purse with a lunch box design that left Heart's followers amused.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ICYMI, the socialite recently posted a photo of her arm candy, which was captioned “Kain na po.” Netizens had the funniest reactions, with some even calling it a fancy version of McDonald’s Happy Meal. Cute!

The Best Internet Reactions to Heart Evangelista’s Saint Laurent Take-Away Box

Heart's followers couldn't help but leave witty comments—with their signature Filipino humor, of course! "Chooks to go but make it fashown," one joked. Meanwhile, some netizens also likened it to Dunkin' Donuts packaging. "Ate, pa order po ng 2 dozen munchkins." LOL!