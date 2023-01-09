Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

LOL! You Have To See The Funniest Reactions To Heart Evangelista's *Sosyal* Designer Lunch Box

‘Gusto ko rin ng YSL Happy Meal po, Miss Heart!’
by Yssa Cardona for Preview.ph | 2 hours ago
Internet Reactions To Heart Evangelista's Designer Lunch Box
PHOTO: Instagram/iamhearte
Featured

It’s no secret that Heart Evangelista has a designer bag collection any fashion girl could only dream of, from the rarest Hermès arm candies to the most expensive shopping totes. The newest addition to her luxury collection, however, is different from her usual favorites, and it features a peculiar structure that’s reminiscent of our childhood. Enter: Saint Laurent’s Take-Away Box, a monogrammed purse with a lunch box design that left Heart's followers amused.

PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ICYMI, the socialite recently posted a photo of her arm candy, which was captioned “Kain na po.” Netizens had the funniest reactions, with some even calling it a fancy version of McDonald’s Happy Meal. Cute! 

The Best Internet Reactions to Heart Evangelista’s Saint Laurent Take-Away Box

Heart's followers couldn't help but leave witty comments—with their signature Filipino humor, of course! "Chooks to go but make it fashown," one joked. Meanwhile, some netizens also likened it to Dunkin' Donuts packaging. "Ate, pa order po ng 2 dozen munchkins." LOL!

PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
 
watch now
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Well, with Heart's impact and influence, we wouldn't be surprised if the fancy lunch box will be sold out soon! We'll order one to-go, please.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE HERE:

OMG, Did Heart Evangelista Just *Shut Down* Breakup Rumors With Chiz Escudero?

Heart Evangelista Had A ~Savage~ Response To A Netizen Who Said She Looks Like A ‘Butiki’

Heart Evangelista Makes A Cameo In The US Film 'The Wedding Hustler'

Read more stories about
EXPLORE COSMO
topicCelebrity CouplestopicMakeuptopicCamille CotopicHairtopicSkincaretopicRelationships
More Videos You Can Watch