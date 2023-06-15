Aww, Isabel Santos Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With John Lloyd Cruz And Son Elias

It looks like John Lloyd Cruz and his rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos are going strong! Just recently, the Pinay artist celebrated her 33rd birthday with an intimate get-together with John Lloyd and the actor’s son Elias, and they look oh so adorable together.

In a separate post, Isabel also shared a snippet of her bonding time with the father-and-son duo, where they hung out with her beloved pets. “My Christmas in June,” she wrote. Aww!

While they certainly look like they had the best time on both occasions, this is actually not the first time Isabel and the boys were spotted hanging out. In fact, they were already seen on several out-of-town getaways, including trips to El Nido, Batangas, and others.

Whispers that John Lloyd is dating Isabel have been going on for about two years now. Neither of the two has gone on the record to confirm their real score, although their constant sightings together have been pretty telling of their status already.

Stay happy, you two!