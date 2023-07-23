'It's Showtime' Hosts Express Their Gratitude For Being Invited At The GMA Gala

For the first time *ever*, hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show It's Showtime grace this year's GMA Gala! They proved how their two homes can indeed be one. Network wars, whomstve?

It's Showtime mainstays Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, and Jhong Hilario walked their *first* red carpet apprearance at the GMA Gala 2023. Speaking at the red carpet, Vice expressed her utmost happiness and gratitude to the GMA Network for giving It's Showtime! a new home. "We are very happy that we have a new home, GTV. The GMA family has been very, very supportive. We are very grateful for the support that they have been giving Showtime family and the madlang pipol," Vice said.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The ABS-CBN noontime show faced challenges amid the pandemic and when the TV network lost its broadcasting franchise in 2020. Without the franchise renewal of the network, most of its programs were put under an indefinite pause, or worse—canceled.

Good thing was It's Showtime! still found it's way to the homes of the madlang pipol! ABS-CBN inked a partnership with TV5 in 2022. Then in May 2023, the original hosts of the longest-running noontime show Eat Bulaga—Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon (TVJ)—resigned from their posts because of a major dispute against their management Tape Inc. The original Eat Bulaga took a rebranding and went on-air on TV5 as 'E.A.T' bumping It's Showtime from its noontime slot at the said TV station.

Indeed, it was a great shuffle in time slots and channels of noontime shows that pushed the Showtime family to take an unexpected yet wonderful decision—to air via GTV, a subsidiary channel of GMA Network.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Vice looked at the turn of events as a good thing for 'It's Showtime' as they can now be seen on free television and not only via online streaming sites. "Maganda, mas nakaka-excite mag-perform, mag-deliver kasi mas marami nang nakakakita sa amin ngayon dahil mas marami na kaming tahanan," the host-actress said.

The Showtime hosts showed their excitement for the gala, saying words of gratitude and honor for being invited.

Jhong who stood dashing in a metallic blue tuxedo said, "Sobrang thankful dahil na-imbitahan kami rito. Maraming salamat sa napakainit na pagtanggap niyo sa aming mga Kapuso. Salamat po, masaya kami na nandito kami ngayon."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite the tension he was feeling before the event, Vhong didn't forget to express his love to all the supporters of Showtime in GMA Network, and he said: "Sobrang kinakabahan. Iba 'yung experience pero ang sarap ng pagtanggap sa amin ng mga Kapuso eh, para kaming mga Kapamilya nila. Ang sarap sabihin na 'we love you, mga Kapuso."

Vhong was in a white suit with thick black brushstroke accents.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Anne was one *really* thrilled guest with the thought of seeing both new and familiar faces at the gala. Anne states, "I'm excited to meet new faces and faces that I miss as well so I think it's gonna be a very, very fun and lovely evening." The Filipino-Australian actress did her early projects with GMA before she switched channels in 2004 and went to ABS-CBN, her homebase up to this day.

She looked ethereal in her Saint Laurent x Tiffany & Co. ensemble!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And of course, seeing new and familiar faces won't be fun without *partying* with them. Vice looked forward to a spectacular night with fellow celebrities. "Nakakatuwa to be able to see all these wonderful people. To be able to see our friend again na hindi na namin nakikita and to be able to mingle with them and party with them tonight," she said.

The Unkaboggable star, Vice, caught everyone's attention with her larger-than-life feathery shawl and *bejeweled* gown.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What do you think of their outfits at the #GMAGala2023?