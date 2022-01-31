Iya Villania And Drew Arellano Mark Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

It's another milestone for the Arellano family!

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary and their messages for each other are seriously the *sweetest*.

Iya posted a throwback photo and video of Drew's proposal on Instagram with the caption, "It took a while for it to sink in when you finally proposed, even if I was waiting in anticipation during the trip! But I think now, with three kids in and another on the way, it couldn’t be more real. What a life I have with you, love @drewarellano. 18 years together, eight years married, and still forever to go. Love you beb, happy anniversary."

She also shared some details about the proposal, including Drew's ~struggle~ to keep it a secret.

"He was supposed to propose to me on the dock in the background but it was so cold I didn’t want to go there so instead, he proposed to me in the castle that no one else really wanted to go to but me. Also, he was struggling trying to keep it a surprise from me because I kept on asking where he’d propose," she added.

Continue reading below ↓

Drew, on the other hand, shared a short but sweet anniversary message: "Eight to infinity! Happy anniversary, @iyavillania!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The couple got married in 2014. They have three kids, Primo, Leon, and Alana. In January, Iya and Drew announced that they are expecting their fourth child.