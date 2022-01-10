Pregnant Iya Villania Tests Positive For COVID-19

Iya Villania reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram post on Monday, January 10.

Iya shared a series of photos of her children, Primo, Leon, and Alana, peeking into the room where she and husband Drew Arellano are isolated together.

"This post is for all mamas and papas who are going through the same thing of having to endure not hugging and kissing their children. This was the hardest thing to accept upon learning I was positive and I'm not talking about my pregnancy test," she captioned the post.

Iya, who is pregnant with baby number four, said that while her sons understand the situation, 1-year-old Alana has taken the *separation* the hardest.

"Primo gets it, Leon is okay too because he follows his kuya’s lead, but Alana? Boy, it broke my heart to see her cry for me and not being able to console her even for a bit so mamas in this same situation, you are not alone!

She added, "My tip? Try not to cry! The tears will only cause nasal congestion and lengthen recovery! I know ang hirap! Man, I cried but you have to get over it as soon as you can and get in that speed car towards recovery for your family. Kapit guys!

The couple is hopeful that their children has not contracted the virus, saying, "Drew and I are still hanging onto that little chance that maybe the kids are spared."