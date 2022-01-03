OMG, Iya Villania Is Pregnant With Baby Number 4!

2022 is off to a good start for Iya Villania and Drew Arellano: The celebrity couple will be welcoming a new family member in June!

The host revealed her pregnancy during the "Tarantanong" segment on Monday's episode of Mars Pa More with her co-hosts Camille Prats and Kim Atienza. "Totoo bang magiging ate na si Alana?" Camille asked.

Iya excitedly replied, "Yes, mars! Magiging ate na si Alana. I'm so excited! Thanks, everybody! I've been really lucky to have it easy again. At least, nakakapag-work ako. Kaya I'm sure yung iba diyan, hindi siguro nila namalayan. Siyempre, hataw pa rin tayo sa 'Mars Magaling,' mars! Palaban ito, e. So yes, we are expecting. Parating na siya. Coming soon, in June!"

Kim, who is also a ninong in the couple's marriage, confirmed the happy news in an Instagram post: "CONGRATS to my inaanaks @iyavillania and @drewarellano on baby no 4! You two are blessed!"

We're sure kuyas Primo, 5, Leon, 3, and ate Alana (who was born in July 2020) are ~incredibly~ excited to have another sibling!