Iza Calzado Shares A Touching Message For Ben Wintle's Birthday: 'You have shown me what true love is'

Iza Calzado recently penned a touching birthday message for her husband Ben Wintle that she posted on November 17 on Instagram.

Sharing a series of photos with Ben, Iza began her message by writing, "It is hard to put into words the gratitude, respect, and love I have for you. Now more than ever, you have shown me what true love is–for self and others."

Iza described how lucky she is to have found a guy like Ben. She said he was patient, kind, forgiving, disciplined, creative, driven, funny, and loving, and added, "I am sorry for the times I forgot to see you for the amazing human that you are."

She added, “I know that whatever happens, I have someone who will choose to weather the storms with me. Deeply rooted like a tree, strong and dependable like a rock.”

"You are home and, together, we are building a home for our child, our family," Iza continued. "Thank you for keeping us safe. There is no one in this world I would be so honored and happy to share this journey with but you."

Iza and Ben announced in August 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. The actress broke the news in a birthday post as she turned 40 years old and called her baby a “miracle”.

