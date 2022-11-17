Iza Calzado *Refuses* To Do A Gender Reveal Of Her Upcoming Baby

Iza Calzado refuses to conform. The 40-year-old actress, who opened up about the milestone of expecting her first child last August, shared her stance on one particular pregnancy norm.

When asked about the concept of gender reveal, she corrected, “Sorry. [It’s] sex reveal. Gender is an expression, and we cannot reveal it.”

So, will she throw a “sex reveal” celebration for her upcoming child soon? The actress had a short and sweet answer: “No. But I’ll share it at some point.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Iza joins numerous celebrity moms who refuse to let society dictate the way they tackle parenthood—including the likes of pop superstar Rihanna and famed model-author Emily Ratajkowski. In an interview, the latter explained the reason behind her decision to junk gender reveal parties: “I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me.”

Iza is expecting her first child with entrepreneur Ben Wintle, with whom she tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony last 2018.