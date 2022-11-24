This 2022, Iza Calzado Is Most *Grateful* For Her Baby: 'Paano pa 'pag andito ka na?'

Amid Thanksgiving celebrations all over the world, Iza Calzado shared what she is most thankful for this 2022. The actress recently took to social media to share a heartwarming tribute.

"So much in life to be grateful for, but I would say that I am most thankful for the gift of life growing inside me," Iza wrote in an IG post, featuring a photo of her on a beach with her husband, entrepreneur Ben Wintle. "I have never felt this kind of love and joy before. Paano pa 'pag andito ka na?"

Apart from their baby, Iza also thanked family, friends, and even strangers for their love and support at such a special time in their life. Of course, Iza is also super grateful for Ben.

"Lastly, I am deeply grateful for you, Poopy, and our growth the past couple of years. God really knew I needed a partner like you in life. I love you."

"May we all enjoy and celebrate the love that exists inside and all around us. A grateful heart is a happy heart! Happy Thanksgiving!"

Iza first announced in August that she and Ben are expecting their first child. She called her pregnancy a "miracle" as she also turned 40 years old that month.

