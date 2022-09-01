LOL, Jake Ejercito's 'Under de saya' Moment With Ellie Eigenmann Is The *Funniest* Thing You'll See Today

There's nothing like cute interactions between celeb dads and their kids to melt our hearts, and recently, Jake Ejercito shared a touching but oh-so-funny encounter he had with Ellie Eigenmann, his daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Andi Eigenmann.

Following Andi and the whole island fam's vacation in France in August, Andi brought Ellie to San Sebastian in Spain so she could spend time with her dad and Ejercito relatives.

On August 30, Tuesday, Jake took to Twitter to share a hilarious moment with Ellie while they appeared to be at a market.

"'No' to 'Ok boss' real quick #underdesaya," Jake captioned his tweet, which featured a photo of Ellie frowning at him beside a candy stand, and another where he personally scoops some of the sweet treats for her. LOL.

We're no strangers, of course, to Jake's cute updates with Ellie, and yesterday, Jake also tweeted a pic of him and Ellie recreating a pose from Araneta Center, Cubao, in 2015, to Barcelona, in 2022. Aww.

So adorable! More father-daughter updates, please!

