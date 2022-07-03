Jake Zyrus Says He Feels More Accepted In The US Than In The Philippines

Jake Zyrus has just revealed more about his experiences as a trans man in a recent interview with international men's magazine, GQ.

In the article entitled, "Whether it's Charice or Jake Zyrus, I'm a singer", part of a feature on artists and activists on the state of trans around the world, Jake opened up about how he's continuing to adjust to life after transitioning.

Continue reading below ↓

Fans will know, of course, that Jake rose to stardom in his teens as Charice Pempengco, who wowed audiences all over the world after guesting on the talk shows of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. Charice was also mentored by music producer David Foster.

In 2013, Charice would come out as a lesbian, but would later share to Oprah in a 2015 interview that "his soul is male." He also talked about his history of domestic abuse.

Charice, later on, would undergo top surgery and reintroduce himself as Jake in 2017.

"Growing up, I didn’t know about transgender people or what it meant to be trans," Jake admits. "But I always knew deep in my heart that I was born in the wrong body."

In the GQ interview, Jake also revealed that he feels more at home in the US than in the Philippines.

"It’s not perfect—I still experience shitty moments with people here—but I still feel more accepted, you know? And I guess that’s the sad part because the Philippines will always be my home. But we can’t deny that most Filipinos just tolerate, you know what I’m saying? Tolerate rather than accept."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jake is currently living in the US and will be going on tour.

"I just want to sing for people," he says. "My dream is that someday, they’ll say, yeah, the music is still there. Whether it’s Charice or Jake Zyrus, I’m a singer."

MORE ON JAKE ZYRUS:

Jake Zyrus Talks Mental Health, Coming Out, And Transitioning

Jake Zyrus Happy Over Angelina King's Support

Jake Zyrus Is Determined To Stay Strong Despite Haters' Onslaught