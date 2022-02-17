Aww, James Reid Bids His Friends Goodbye As He Moves To *Hollywood*

Revered as the hub for all things entertainment, Hollywood often serves as the ultimate dream destination for famous musicians and artists. With that said, it’s no surprise that Filipino actors would leave behind the local showbiz spotlight in pursuit of a career in La La Land. The latest to join the crew? James Reid.

The 28-year-old singer and actor took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a cake, taken during his Despedida party with friends. “Bon Voyage and good luck, Jams Red,” reads the dedication on the cake.

On Twitter, his fans expressed support for James’ latest career move. One user shared a clip of the actor waving them goodbye at the airport. “That wave. I know good things are coming, @tellemjaye. You are now one step closer to reaching your dreams! We are all here, cheering for you!”

In October 2020, international label Transparent Arts welcomed James as their newest addition to their roster of talents. ICYDK, the company is a Los Angeles-based collective that gathers “the best of American and Asian entertainment business and applies it to [their] global platform,” according to their official website.

Tiffany Young of KPOP group Girls’ Generation and Far East Movement are just some of James’ powerhouse labelmates. Apart from this, the company is also known to collaborate with EXO and Bruno Mars, to name a few. Impressive!

With this in mind, we can only hope for our very own James Reid to flourish as he embarks on this new chapter. Best of luck!