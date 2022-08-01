OMG, James Reid And MOMOLAND’s Nancy McDonie Were Spotted Getting ~Cozy~ At A Party

Here’s an exciting news for all James Reid and MOMOLAND's Nancy McDonie *shippers*: The rumored couple was recently spotted getting ~cozy~ at a party, and we can't help but feel *kilig*! The pair's major PDA was filmed and posted on TikTok, and is now viral with almost 4.5M views. OMG!

A certain fan page dedicated to the music stars shared a clip from a party they both attended. Taken subtly, the video shows James with one arm wrapped around Nancy’s shoulders, looking like they’re both having a great time! Mind you, they’re not even shying away from the crowd or onlookers, which makes sense—they’re both single and ~ready to mingle~ after all!

Speculations about the two’s alleged romance started when they were pictured hanging out together in LA last March, when James flew to Hollywood to pursue several music commitments with his international label Transparent Arts. In the same month, Nancy also made a cameo in James’ star-studded MV for Hello 2.0. Aww, so supportive!

As of writing, the two have yet to confirm their real score. Although we have to say, they make quite a gorgeous (and talented) pair. We totally *ship* them together!

