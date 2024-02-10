Here's How James Reid Reacted When Asked About The Rumored LizQuen Breakup

Everything seems to be coming up roses for Liza Soberano. Her Hollywood career is off to a good start—receiving rave reviews from film reviewers for her ~*amazing*~ performance at her debut Hollywood film Lisa Frankenstein. (We’re sooo proud of ya, Liza.)

In an advance screening organized by one of her endorsements Maya, Liza’s friends and supporters showed their love—including James Reid and her long-time beau Enrique Gil.

In an interview, James gushed about Liza’s big career milestone. "It was really cool to see Hope, Liza in a completely different level. Different setting. If anything, she’s doing this really proud."

He added, “So happy for her. It’s a big dream come true for her, and also for us behind her supporting her.”

Given that Enrique was also present at the event, James was asked about his thoughts on the persistent breakup rumors hounding the two. “Break na ba sila?” asked one reporter. To which, the Careless exec replied, “You can ask her.”

Nonetheless, he thanked Enrique for his presence. “Of course! We’re all 100 percent support for Liza. I’m glad he came through and I’m excited to see him, too.”

On his end, Enrique was affirmative on shutting down the breakup rumors, as evidenced in his latest interview. Asked about the real status between him and Liza, the actor responded with a smile. "Yeah, we're happy. We're just really busy.

"I think we just realized na in life parang we shouldn't just be centered on each other, we could do more, grow more on our own paths. It'll make us better," he noted.