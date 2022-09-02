You Guys, James Reid Says That He’s Now ~*Ready*~ For A Relationship

James Reid and MOMOLAND’s Nancy McDonie have been the talk of the town since they were spotted getting ~cozy~ at a party through a viral TikTok video. Just recently, the Careless artist debuted his new blonde hair at the Preview Ball 2022, and netizens couldn’t help but point out that it's a ~*twinning moment*~ with Nancy (ICYDK, the K-pop singer also has platinum blonde locks!).

At the Preview Ball where he was awarded as one of the brand's 50 Most Influential personalities of the year, James was asked about the ~real score~ between him and Nancy, to which he answered: “She’s a very kind person. But, yeah, no comment.”

In a June 2022 interview, James revealed that he was enjoying the “single life” after his four-year relationship with Filipina actress Nadine Lustre. “I’ve been trying to stay single for as long as possible just because there’s a lot I’m trying to do right now,” he says. “I just got out of a four-year relationship so I’m just trying to do me, be happy me doing me for a while.”

During his recent interview at the ball, however, the singer-actor admitted that he’s open to dating again—much to his fans’ delight!

“Ready for a relationship? Yeah, I think I am,” he shared in an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (Pep.ph) . “I would like to think so. Actually, this album I’ve been making has been kind of therapeutic.”

May it be a brand new album or a *possible* romance, we’re definitely excited for everything James has in store for us!

