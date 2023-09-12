James Reid On His Relationship With Issa Pressman: 'I'm very in love'

In March this year, James Reid and Issa Pressman took the Internet by storm when they *hard-launched* their relationship after attending Harry Styles' Love on Tour concert in Manila. After months of staying ~low-key~ on social media, the two graced the recently concluded Preview Ball 2023 hand-in-hand!

Instagram/pressmanissa

The event marked the couple's first interview together, where they were asked about their relationship and how they feel about each other.

"There’s no better way to say it. I’m very in love. I’m very happy. The best part about tonight’s that I’m here with Issa," says James, who described his GF as ~*sunshine*~. Aww!

"I like to describe Issa as sunshine. That’s how she feels [to me]. She lights up my day. She inspires me. She’s an incredibly inspiring person, she’s very strong, and I love her values in life in general. It’s something that I really look for in a partner."

Instagram/pressmanissa

Issa also has the *best* things to say about her beau. "The best thing, like, the love that we have is we really support each other. He saves all of his time for his family and people he actually really cares about," she reveals.

"He's like a glue to everyone in the office, to his family, and the way that I hear him talk to each member [of Careless] is unbelievable. He has so much love." So kilig!