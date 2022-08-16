Jane De Leon Reveals The *Intense* Vocalization Process It Took Her To Perfectly Shout 'Darna!'

ICYMI, the newest TV adaption of Mars Ravelo’s Darna just premiered on ABS-CBN’s primetime timeslot, replacing the seven-year run of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Despite the undeniable pressure of replacing such a successful show, Darna got nearly 300,000 concurrent viewers just for the pilot episode alone!

With the series off to a great start, we can’t help but gush over its talented roster of actors who went through rigorous preparations to make the show happen. Case in point: Jane de Leon, who plays the iconic Filipina superheroine herself.

The Gen Z star intensively trained for the role’s complicated fighting scenes, but did you know that she also did *a lot* of training just to shout the iconic “Darna!” line ~*perfectly*~?

When a netizen asked Jane if it was really her voice in the signature yell, the actress confidently answered: “Ako po ‘yung sumigaw ‘nun. Pinag-praktisan ko po ‘yun sa bahay.”

ICYDK, the 2005 and 2009 adaptations of the TV series (starring Angel Locsin and Marian Rivera, respectively) used Regine Velasquez’s voice for the high tone of the iconic line. This is why netizens were naturally surprised that it was Jane who recorded her own voice this time around!

Instagram/imjanedeleon

The actress revealed that she went through a long vocalization process, but she perfected it with the help of her brother. “Matagal rin, kasi ang kasama ko diyan ang kapatid ko. Sabi ko ‘kuya, ayos lang ba ‘yung sigaw ko?’ Tapos sinasabi niya sa akin kung maganda, kung kailangan babaan. Tapos ayun, nag-recording na po ako.”

During her guesting on Magandang Buhay, she also told the Asia’s Songbird that she felt *pressured* to do the signature yell perfectly. “Sabi ko po kay ate Reg, na-pressure din [ako] kasi from ate Regine Velasquez, this time ikaw na. Buti nalang nagawa ko siya from how many times ko siya inaral.”

Instagram/imjanedeleon

We definitely can’t wait to see more of our iconic Pinay superhero. Watch Jane de Leon on Mars Ravelo’s Darna on ABS-CBN!

