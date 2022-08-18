Jane de Leon Reveals Her Hardships Before Showbiz: ‘Asin lang po talaga 'yung kinakain namin'

We may know Jane de Leon as the talented up-and-coming actress she is today, but her life wasn’t always all sunshine and rainbows. Like most of us, the 23-year-old Darna star went through her fair share of hardships to achieve the success and recognition she has today.

In a recent interview with comedian Ogie Diaz, Jane opened up about the struggles she faced before entering showbiz—stating that she used to balance her commercial and modeling gigs with her studies just to get by.

“Nung simula po talaga, nag-audition po ako sa iba’t ibang lugar, iba’t ibang agencies,” she shares. “Gusto ko po talaga commercial at modeling lang para nakakapag-aral parin po ako.”

When she was introduced as a member of the dance group GirlTrends back in 2016, Jane revealed that she used to commute from Laguna to Quezon City every day--admitting that she even slept in ABS-CBN’s dressing rooms to save up on transportation costs.

“Dumating sa point na every day yung GirlTrends dati, [from] Laguna kami […] ang layo. Magkano lang po yung TF (talent fee) ko nung panahon na yun,” the actress reveals. “Para po makapasok ako sa trabaho kinabukasan, doon po kami natutulog sa dressing room.”

She also shared how her family didn’t have enough money to buy food, often resorting to asin at toyo just to have something to eat. “Walang wala po talaga kaming pera. Minsan ang kinakain lang po namin asin, tsaka [toyo na may mantika].”

Despite the struggles she used to face, however, Jane is relieved that she is now able to take care of her family.

“Pangarap ko po na hindi na kami dumating sa point na nangungutang kami, and syempre magka-bahay kami, ‘yun yung promise ko kay papa,” she says. “Marami po akong pangarap for [my family] especially sa brother ko, [at yung] magka-business po si mama.”

With her breakout role as the lead star in Mars Ravelo’s Darna, it’s undeniable that the young actress will definitely go places. You have come such a long way, Jane!

