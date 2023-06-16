So Cute! Jane De Leon Helped Her Mom’s BF With His *Proposal* In Tokyo

Aww, Jane de Leon couldn't contain her excitement as she took to Instagram to share the delightful news of her mother’s engagement. In a heartwarming post, the actress revealed that she played a *vital role* in helping her mom's BF plan the picture-perfect proposal in Tokyo, Japan.

“Grabe yung effort and pagtatago namin para lang maging successful yung proposal because it was our first time to plan something special,” she wrote on Instagram. “Akala namin hindi na mangyayari pero it happened. Still can’t believe this. Parang bagets pa rin mama ko. Teenager yarn?”

With her mom's engagement, Jane welcomes her tito Cesar into their lives and asks him to cherish and care for her beloved mom. “Love you mom! Happy for both of you, and Tito Cesar please take care of our mom… She’s priceless and irreplaceable,” she says. “Kapag masaya ka mama, masaya na rin ako.” So incredibly sweet!

Jane’s celebrity friends sent their congratulatory messages in the comments section, including Elisse Joson, Iza Calzado, and Verniece Enciso.

Cheers to the happy couple!