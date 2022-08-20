Aww, Jane De Leon's Mom *Cried Tears Of Joy* When She Saw Her As Darna For The First Time

ABS-CBN has finally unveiled Jane de Leon as Darna, and her family and friends couldn't be prouder and happier for her.

The actress, who appears to be currently enjoying a vacation in Thailand, recently shared how her mother, Marie de Leon, reacted when her official photo as Darna came out on August 19, Friday,

"My family after seeing me as Darna for the first time," Jane wrote in an IG Story, featuring the heartwarming scene as her mom broke into tears and hugged her. "I love you, Mama! Para sa inyo 'to ni Papa and Kuya!"

"Thank you, fam!" Jane added, showing she and her travel companions had a group hug after the big revelation.

In case you haven't seen Jane as Darna, here it is. Wow.

In an interview on broadcaster Karen Davila's vlog, Jane talks about how her father became depressed after he was scammed by his best friend and lost his business.

"Dumating sa point ang kinakain lang po namin asin na may kanin," Jane shared. "Tapos kung alam niyo po ba yung toyo na may mantika? Tapos hinahalo sa kanin para po maglasang adobo."

Plunged into poverty and debt, Jane's mom encouraged Jane to join pageants and try modeling before eventually getting discovered and entering showbiz. Jane's dad passed away, later on, in 2016.

On her biggest life lesson, Jane had this to share: "Don't give up kasi kapag oras na sumuko ka, tapos na po talaga. Kasi even though sumuko ka naman, may mga taong nandiyan sa 'yo para suportahan kang bumangon ulit, e."

