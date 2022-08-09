Aww! Here's How Jane De Leon Reacted To The 'Darna' Remake *Almost* Being Cancelled

Fans of the beloved superhero series Darna are definitely excited for the much-awaited remake, counting the days before they see lead star Jane De Leon in her iconic Pinay heroine costume. The star-studded cast is one to watch too, which includes the likes of Joshua Garcia as Jane’s love interest and Janella Salvador portraying the show’s villain Valentina.

That said, there's no question about the immense amount of hard work that the entire cast and crew poured into the making of the show. In the grand media launch, Jane excitedly shared, "Ito na yung pagkakataon para ipakita sa buong mundo yung pinaghirapan ng production. Siyempre matagal na ito hinintay ng sambayanang Pilipino at maraming-marami kayong aabangan pagdating sa effects, sa costumes, sa villains, at siyempre sa bagong story ng Darna."

The actress, who was chosen to play the role in July 2019, had her fair share of struggles leading up to the show’s release. For one, did you know that the series was originally meant to be a movie? However, it got derailed due to the rejection of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in 2020.

Instead of giving up though, Jane never lost hope that her version of Darna would one day take flight. Recalling one heartbreaking meeting with the ABS-CBN bosses, the 23-year-old actress opened up, "Actually, nung kasagsagan ng ABS-CBN na pinag-uusapan yung sa franchise, nag-Zoom kami lahat ng mga bosses. And yun nga po, sinabi nila sa akin na di daw po matutuloy yung movie because of these reasons.

"Pero nung time na yun, sinabi ko na okay lang po. Nagtaka sila lahat, 'Ha? Bakit parang okay lang?' Parang di daw po ako umiyak. Sabi ko po, 'Alam ko po kasi na may better plans for me si Lord. Alam ko lahat may reason kung bakit.'"

True enough, good things come to those who wait—because three years after receiving news of the biggest break of her life, Jane is finally taking flight as the newest heroine to watch.

We can't wait!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.