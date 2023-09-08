A Teary-Eyed Jane Oineza Opened Up About *Finally* Landing Her First Lead Role

After 22 years in the showbiz industry, it's finally Jane Oineza's time to shine. This year, Jane landed a major lead role in the collaboration project of ABS-CBN and TV5, Nag-aapoy na Damdamin—and it was a dream come true for the actress.

During an interview on Magandang Buhay, an emotional Jane expressed her thoughts on her career milestone. For the actress, it was a worthwhile achievement after all the challenges she's had to overcome over the years.

"May mga araw na you overthink, you criticize yourself na 'ano pa bang pwede kong gawin? ano pa bang pwede kong i-improve?' But you don't quit," Jane said.

ICDYK, Jane began her showbiz career at the age of 5 in 2001. She became known as one of the original batches of ABS-CBN's iconic kids' show, Goin' Bulilit.

Through the years, Jane has continued to work hard in order to reach her goals. "You keep on dreaming. You keep on reaching. You keep on improving yourself. Para 'pag dumating 'yung opportunity, you're also ready to accept it," she remarked.

Although she has accomplished one of her ultimate career goals, the eagerness to prove herself hasn't stopped. As she leads her new series, the 27-year-old actress is set on presenting herself as worthy of everything she has achieved.

“I feel like I’m dreaming but also I’m really super excited to work on this, to work with everyone. Gusto ko lang bigyan ng justice at patunayan na deserve ko 'yung opportunity na ito," Jane stated in a media conference.

Prior to this, Jane was part of the critically acclaimed psycho-thriller series Cattleya Killer. And amid the overwhelming feedback on Jane's craft, she knows that she is doing a good job—and she's ready to shine even brighter than she already does.

"And I always say this, I’ve been planting my seeds and being patient lang and waiting for it to grow. And if this is my time (to shine) then I know that I’ve put in my hard work as well,” Jane noted during a press conference.

Aside from her Nag-aapoy na Damdamin series, Jane also top-billed her latest romantic movie with real-life boyfriend RK Bgatsing called The Swing. The two once spilled that they went really ~*wild*~ for the movie!

We're so proud of you, Jane!