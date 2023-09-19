Janella Salvador *Finally* Met One Of Her Ultimate OPM Idols After 18 Years

Janella Salvador went full-on ~*fangirl mode*~ after meeting her childhood idol—and she is so relatable! Earlier this week, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the precious moment with one of her ultimate showbiz faves, renowned OPM singer Kitchie Nadal. She revealed that she has been a fan of Kitchie since she was a child.

Janella posted *adorable* throwback videos of herself singing Kitchie's single, "Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin," when she was just seven years old. "I remember being 7 listening to her cassette tape over and over, singing this song every chance that I get for events and auditions & queuing up for one of her concerts," the singer-actress wrote in her caption.

After 18 years of her love for Kitchie, Janella finally met the singer in the flesh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janella Salvador (@superjanella)

Netizens and celebrities like Maymay Entrata and Loisa Andalio were gushing over Janella's lovely post, saying how cute and relatable it was.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As a talented singer-actress herself, Janella is on her way to serenade the world once again. She uploaded a set of what appears to be teaser photos for her upcoming song. "It has finally, finally, finally… officially begun. I hope you’re ready," Janella said in her post.

Congratulations on finally meeting your childhood idol, Janella! And we're so excited for your musical career!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janella Salvador (@superjanella)