Janella Salvador On The Passing Of Her 18-Year-Old Fur Baby: 'Pets deserve to live longer lives'

Here's a sad story that all the paw parents out there can relate to. After 18 long years, Janella Salvador bid farewell to her fur baby, Fluffy.

The actress expressed her sadness over Fluffy's passing in an Instagram post. "Thank you for choosing us to spend your precious life with," she wrote.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a series of photos, Janella showed how she literally grew up with her 18-year-old cat. "Little Jea was over the moon when she got her dream white fluffy Persian cat (hence the name.)" she said.

Janella shared some of her treasured memories with Fluffy. "I was always so excited to show you off to visitors and you gladly welcomed them every single time."

"In fact, you loved the attention. You would come up to us, sit right beside us, reach out for us with a paw and stare for hours until someone would finally give in and snuggle with you," Janella reminisced.

Janella ended her post on a touching and sweet note to Fluffy saying, "Run free and save some spots for us up there, my Fluffywuffwuff. We will miss you forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janella Salvador (@superjanella)