Janella Salvador Reveals She Initially *Hesitated* Before Accepting The Role Of Valentina

It’s no secret that Valentina from Mars Ravelo’s Darna is an iconic character that can’t be portrayed by *just* anyone. You need to have the looks, the talent, and that wow factor to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Well, it seems like Janella Salvador has it all!

Janella’s name, along with her character “Valentina,” trended on Twitter during the media conference of her upcoming project, Darna. In true Valentina fashion, she definitely turned heads when she walked the red carpet with her pet snake in hand.

This will be Janella’s first kontrabida role and her first teleserye after giving birth to her son. During the conference, she revealed that she actually thought twice before accepting the project.

“Nung una siyang inoffer sa akin actually nag-dalawang isip ako. I wasn’t sure if it was the right decision or if it was where I wanted to go,” she shares. “Na-realize ko, this is actually my first big project after giving birth. Anong mawawala sa akin? It’s such an iconic role and everyone would be honored to play Valentina for sure.”

Instagram/superjanella

The 24-year-old actress also admitted that she felt pressured to play such an iconic character that is deeply ingrained in pop culture. “Aside from the fact that it’s also physically draining, it’s actually a very complex character. It’s quite difficult to act, and it’s emotionally draining as well,” says Janella.

She took inspiration from the talented actresses that previously played the character in order for her to make her ~*very own version*~ of Valentina.

“There’s a bit of pressure, pero aside from the pressure, I’m really excited! Pinanood ko of course the late Cherie Gil, one of the people who portrayed it really well,” she shares. “Of course, I want to make this my own. At the same time, gusto ko syempre tumatak siya.”

Instagram/superjanella

With only a few days left until the release of the highly anticipated series, we definitely can’t wait to see another side of Janella Salvador! We’re so excited!

