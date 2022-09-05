Janella Salvador Unveiled Her Valentina Look And Netizens Think She ~Nailed~ It

Janella Salvador is putting everything into the open.

The 24 year-old star, who recently shared that she’s now a single mom, is a scene-stealer on-cam as she unveiled her much-awaited look as snake-haired Valentina in the hit TV series Darna.

The said transformation, which quickly went viral, happened on the September 1 episode when her character Regina got frustrated with her efforts being overshadowed by Darna, and with the pressure of pleasing her father and being possibly framed for the death of a smuggler.

Listening to the voices in her head, she transformed to Valentina! In the next scene, Janella’s version of the iconic villain was shown sporting the same iconic eyes, scaly green skin, and hair full of snakes, while her body is covered with a black colored-cape.

Janella took to Twitter to clarify that it’s not her final costume yet. Nonetheless, the internet couldn’t help sharing their thoughts about her modern-day version of Valentina. They showered her praises for giving justice to such an iconic character!

While the initial look is no doubt already impressive, not gonna deny—we’re hungry for more! And judging by what the show has been giving us so far, it looks like we’re in for a treat. Can’t wait!

