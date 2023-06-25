Everything We Know About The Upcoming Movie Starring Janella Salvador And Win Metawin

Netizens on social media have been digging up information since rumors of a joint project between Filipina actress Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin emerged. It all came to a head on June 22nd, when a portion of Win's exclusive interview event for Lazada x Shiseido (hosted by tamagodji) went viral. In the video clip, Win revealed that he would be working on a new project with a non-Thai celebrity.

Speculation that the actress was Janella reached a fever pitch. And thanks to a photo leaked on Sunday, June 25, it looks like the rumors are officially true!

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Janella and Win can be seen alongside Richard Juan. Richard and Win have also met before (Richard described the actor as "super friendly" and shared, "despite all his success, he still seems very down to earth") so we're curious to see the chemistry between the trio.

In the IG Story, Janella, Win, and Richard are performing what looks to be a ceremony for good luck. Traditionally done before shooting begins, it's meant to ask for blessings during the filming process and to boost the project's chance of success.

Here's everything we know about Janella Salvador and Win Metawin's movie:

1. The movie is reportedly called Parallel Skies.

Award-winning director, screenwriter, producer, and actress Sigrid Andrea Bernardo will reportedly be directing the movie. Best known for directing 2017's Kita Kita (starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez) and 2019's Untrue (starring Christine Reyes and Xian Lim).

2. The film will be shot in Hong Kong.

Janella shared photos of her and Jude on a plane together, but didn't geotag a location so fans we're left guessing as to where she was flying to.

However, Richard posted a series of Instagram Stories of him flying to Hong Kong, while fans uploaded videos of Win walking through the Hong Kong airport, so the filming location has been confirmed.

Rumored director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo is also in Hong Kong as of June 22nd.

3. The filming will reportedly take place in Hong Kong for a month.

The shooting will take place over a period of a month supposedly due to Hong Kong's strict filming laws, which reportedly cap at 12 hours per day for 4-5 days a week.

4. Janella is no longer a redhead — due to her character, perhaps?

"Goodbye, kweknella!," netizens tweeted as fans sadly bid goodbye to the actress' iconic fiery locks. Janella has died her short hair black, most likely due to the character she'll be playing.

Stay tuned for further updates!