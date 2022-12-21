LOL! Janine Gutierrez Had The Best Response To A Netizen Who Asked If She Was *Preggy*

Although most people claim that it’s best to ignore haters, some celebrities choose to put rude netizens in their rightful place. One of them is Janine Gutierrez, who definitely *didn’t tolerate* an assuming comment from an internet troll.

“[Preggy] ka ba? Bakit ang laki ng tiyan mo?” A netizen commented on Janine’s Instagram post as she shared photos of her and her love team partner Paulo Avelino performing onstage. She was wearing a sparkly, fitted evening dress with a cutout that accentuated her stomach.

Ever so gracious, the Dirty Linen actress had a classy reply: “PMS (premenstrual syndrome) bloat actually,” she clarified. “I’ve been holiday eating since wala pang taping. It’s okay to enjoy the off season! Sana masarap din kain mo this December.”

It’s not the first time Janine answered a basher's rude remark. In fact, she also replied to a hateful comment criticizing her acting skills back in 2018. “Paki-ayos acting mo iha nakakairita na nga role mo pati acting [wala],” says a Twitter user, to which Janine replied: “Papanoorin ko bukas at aayusin ko pa ang ibang mga eksena. Gagalingan ko para sayo! ”

Well, the actress definitely knows how to stand her ground. You tell ‘em, Janine!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

