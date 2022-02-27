Jelai Andres Gifts Herself A Stunning Diamond Promise Ring For Her Birthday

Jelai Andres made a promise to herself to prioritize her happiness as the actress and content creator gifted herself a stunning diamond ring for her birthday.

Jelai, who turned 31 on February 12, vlogged all the presents she got on her birthday. Apart from all the luxury items she received including a Fendi purse that was brought to the Philippines, the actress also made sure to give herself big-ticket items such as a diamond ring.

Jelai said that she got herself a promise ring because she previously lost a diamond bracelet. She explained that she personally picked the ring herself but waited until filming the unboxing vlog before opening the box. Before unboxing her gift, she said, "Promise ring ko siya sa sarili ko na kailangan unahin ko yung sarili ko."

"Kailangan i-maintain ko lang yung pagmamahal ko sa sarili ko. Kailangan wala akong ibang iniisip kundi yung happiness ko ang pinakaimportante sa lahat," she added."At kung masisira lang yung mental health ko is wala akong paki, hindi ako mabo-bother ng kahit ano. Ang importante is alam ko yung worth ko. Alam ko hindi ako mahihirapan dito at alam ko na ayoko mahirapan yung sarili ko. Love ko yung sarili ko."

Aside from the diamond ring, Jelai also got herself a pair of Dior sunglasses that she ordered from Japan, and artwork created and signed by Unique Salonga (who also happened to give a surprise performance on her birthday).

Watch Jelai's unboxing video below: