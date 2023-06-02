Jennica Garcia On Being A Single Mom: 'Naka-schedule kung kailan ako iiyak'

In a world where celebrities often strive to project a ~picture-perfect~ image of their lives, Jennica Garcia continues to shed light on the realities of being a single mom.

The actress, who recently wowed us with her performance in the hit teleserye Dirty Linen, opened up about the struggles she faced raising her daughters after her split with estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco.

“Syempre, mahirap maging single mom, kahit naman single dad. Mahirap maging single parent. Pero, kaya pala talaga. Mahirap lang sa umpisa pero eventually, kapag nalampasan mo na at nakapag-heal ka na, sobrang empowering yung feeling,” she shares in her recent TV guesting on Magandang Buhay.

However, the actress admits that she didn’t always feel this *at peace* with her life, especially during the height of their separation. In fact, she even considered being an OFW amid her struggle to find acting projects.

“Nung kausap ko yung therapist ko, na-skip ko yata yung grieving stage. Yun ang naging problem. Ang naisip ko kasi parang kailangan kong maging malakas agad kasi affected yung kids, sila yung kasama mo sa bahay,” she says.

“Hindi ka rin pwedeng umiyak nang umiyak. Dumating sa point naka-schedule sa doktor kung kailan ako iiyak. Kasi hindi ako nakaiyak ng gusto kong iyak. Ang naging therapy ko ay may series of movies na mga sad, kailangan ko siyang panoorin para maiyak.”

Instagram/jennicagarciaph

Jennica says that she *trained* herself to be strong because she didn’t want to sacrifice her health. “When I don’t suppress it, ang nangyayari kasi ay labas-pasok ako sa ospital. Parang nahihimatay ako,” she explains. However, the actress reveals that she’s in a much better place now.

“Ayos na ayos na po talaga ako. Pakiramadam ko kung tatanungin ako ngayon parang kailan ka pinakamasaya sa buhay mo, pakiramdam ko talaga ay 2023 po.”