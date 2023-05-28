LOL, We Can't Get Over Dennis Trillo And Jennylyn Mercado's 'Bessie' Post

Just like regular husbands and wives, Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado have their share of kulitan moments, and recently, the two went viral with Jennylyn's "bessie" post.

On Facebook, Jennylyn shared how she asked Dennis to take her photo with her bicycle (ICYDK, Jennylyn is a triathlete and has been training again for next sporting event).

Jennylyn: "Baby, pa-picture please!"

Dennis: "Okay, pa'no ba?"

Jennylyn: "Ganito."

Dennis: "Okay."

Dennis being the joker that he is, poked fun at Jennylyn and posed like her.

"Mamili kayo. Bessie Jen o bessie Dennis Trillo?" Jennylyn captioned her post. LOL.

As of this writing, Jennylyn's post has garnered 3,000 likes and has been shared 10,000 times.

In a separate post, Jennylyn shared a post from Dennis where he jokes, "I slayed... Tama ba?" Jennylyn added the hashtag "Dennis to Denise" in her caption.

"Jusko asawa ko. Pak pak pak!"

You gotta love this couple's cute exchanges!

