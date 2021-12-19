Wow! Jennylyn Mercado And Dennis Trillo's Mountainside Hideaway Is Nearing Completion

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo's mountainside home is nearing its completion!

The real-life Kapuso couple gave a tour of their soon-to-be home in a vlog uploaded on December 18. Jennylyn and Dennis shared that their home's construction started seven months ago and that the home is now 70 percent complete.

Continue reading below ↓

He said, "Naisip namin na magiging beneficial para sa aming lahat na dito mag-stay dahil dito sa bundok, presko ang hangin at presko ang pagkain. Ito yung perfect na location para magpatayo ng bagong bahay para sa aming lumalaking pamilya."

The 1,000 square-meter home is constructed using shipping containers. The couple gave a tour of the two-story home that features a guest room, a living area, a kitchen and a dining room on the first floor, and four bedrooms on the second floor with a viewing deck that offers a breathtaking view of Laguna De Bay.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The couple excitedly said, "Ilang buwan nalang lilipat na kami dito."

In an interview with Pep.ph in September, Dennis shared that the home is a joint investment between him and Jennylyn. The actor also said that they are hoping to finish the home by December.

Check out the couple's latest vlog here: