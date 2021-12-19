Wow! Jennylyn Mercado And Dennis Trillo's Mountainside Hideaway Is Nearing Completion

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo's mountainside home is nearing its completion!
The real-life Kapuso couple gave a tour of their soon-to-be home in a vlog uploaded on December 18. Jennylyn and Dennis shared that their home's construction started seven months ago and that the home is now 70 percent complete.
He said, "Naisip namin na magiging beneficial para sa aming lahat na dito mag-stay dahil dito sa bundok, presko ang hangin at presko ang pagkain. Ito yung perfect na location para magpatayo ng bagong bahay para sa aming lumalaking pamilya."
The 1,000 square-meter home is constructed using shipping containers. The couple gave a tour of the two-story home that features a guest room, a living area, a kitchen and a dining room on the first floor, and four bedrooms on the second floor with a viewing deck that offers a breathtaking view of Laguna De Bay.
The couple excitedly said, "Ilang buwan nalang lilipat na kami dito."
In an interview with Pep.ph in September, Dennis shared that the home is a joint investment between him and Jennylyn. The actor also said that they are hoping to finish the home by December.
Check out the couple's latest vlog here: