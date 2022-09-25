Jeric Gonzales On His Ex Rabiya Mateo: 'Nag-stay kami na good friends'

Jeric Gonzales and Rabiya Mateo may no longer be together, but they're still on good terms.

That's what the actor had to say after being asked if he and his ex-girlfriend have already reconciled.

While guesting on the September 22 episode of the podcast "Updated with Nelson Canlas", Jeric opened up about how things are between him and the beauty queen.

"After what happened, the controversies and issues, nag-stay kami na friends, good friends," Jeric shared. "Ang hirap sabihin na nagkabalikan kasi mas gusto na lang namin sabihin na we’re good friends and we support each other."

"Hindi kami 'yung nag-break na as in wala na talaga, nag-away, gano'n," he added. "We want it [to be] private lang. We’re on good terms."

"Ang hirap, e. Marami talagang taong nakikialam. Maraming issues na darating sa kanya [at] sa akin so mas healthy na focus kami sa work pero at the same time, okay naman kami."

Rumors first started circulating that Jeric and Rabiya had broken up after the two celebs unfollowed each other on IG in June 2022. The two also appeared to have wiped all of their photos together on their respective accounts.

Jeric and Rabiya were first spotted sharing a tender moment back in November 2021. They went Insta-official in March 2022.

