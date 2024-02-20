You Have To See Jericho Rosales' *Supportive* Reaction To Kathryn Bernardo's First Solo Trip

Flying solo! Kathryn Bernardo might be new to singlehood— she was with her long-term ex-bf Daniel Padilla for eleven years, after all!— but it seems like she's rocking the solo life just as fine.

Just recently, the actress flew to Melbourne, Australia for a fun catch-up sesh with her best friend Arisse De Santos, as well as to watch Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Melbourne leg. She looked like she was having the time of her life—documenting snippets of her vacation on Instagram.

In a photo diary, she gave followers a sneak peek of her first day in Melbourne. ICYDK, the trip marked Kath's first solo trip abroad, a one-for-the-books experience for the single and independent woman that she is! She documented some of her activities, including working out and spending quality time with Arisse's loved ones.

Jericho Rosales' Comment On Kathryn Bernardo's Post

In the comments section, some of Kath's celeb friends couldn't resist gushing over her milestone, cheering her on. "You go girl. Proudaya," Jericho Rosales wrote, delighting fans especially since he was recently spotted hanging out with the actress. Sofia Andres and Arisse also showcased their support for their BFF!

ICYDK, dating rumors between the *newly single* stars circulated after they were photographed jogging together. However, Kath was quick to shut down the rumor mill, saying it was nothing but a friendly hangout. They were with a common friend, Kath's former co-star in Goin' Bulilit John Manalo! "Ang random! Si John Manalo is a good, good friend of mine... So nagkita kami 'noon kasi magwo-work out talaga ako that day tapos na-mention niya magjo-jogging sabi niya, 'Gusto mo sumama?' Then I said, 'Okay. Why not?' Kaysa mag-work out ako mag-isa," she explained in an interview with MJ Felipe.

To all the fans clamoring for a possible project between the two, Kath hinted at some good news. "Ngayon kasi, siyempre may ipi-pitch sila, hindi ko alam kung pwede na ba siya sabihin or anything, but you know, like what I've said before, I'm very open to work with anybody now. Especially, Echo, he's been very vocal."

Aww. Fingers crossed we'll see these two work together soon!